Will airlift Pant to New Delhi if medically advisable, says DDCA president Rohan Jaitley

New Delhi, December 31, 2022

Injured India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted to New Delhi for further treatment, especially for plastic surgery resulting from the burn injuries he suffered in the car accident in which he was involved on Friday morning.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley said that, if needed and medically advisable, the organisation will airlift Pant from Dehradun to New Delhi for his plastic surgery.

"If medically advisable, we'll airlift Rishabh Pant to Delhi for plastic surgery. We are in constant touch with Max Hospital Dehradun," Jaitley told IANS on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the results of the MRIs of Pant's brain and spine are normal, said a medical bulletin, after the cricketer suffered injuries in a serious car accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday morning.

The 25-year-old has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,

The accident took place in the early hours of Friday, when Pant was driving to Roorkee from Delhi. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Meanwhile, former India batter and National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman has released the photograph of the bus driver who pulled Pant out of the burning car.

"Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji," Laxman wrote in his tweet on Saturday, calling him a real hero.

Meanwhile, Pant's India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, K. S. Bharat and Deepak Hooda have put out messages wishing speeding recovery for Pant, putting out messages in social media.

They were joined by former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag, woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in wishing speedy recovery for the India batter.

Movie stars Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited Max Healthcare Hospital in Dehradun to inquire about his health.

IANS