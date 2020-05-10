Western disturbance brings dust storm, rain in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

Light rainfall and dust storm in the national capital and neighbouring regions brought a much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, with weather predictions emphasizing that this condition is likely to stay for a few more days and will delay the onset of the heat wave.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD's North-West Meteorological Centre said, "The activity is due to western disturbance. It has resulted in dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall. The wind speed is currently 60 km per hour."

This weather condition will persist for one or two hours and then move towards west and east Uttar Pradesh. "Temperature will drop and will be around 35 degrees celsius."

Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology and climate Change at Skymet Weather also echoed similar predictions.

He said that there is a western disturbance and cyclone circulation over Punjab and Haryana, that is why it rained heavily in Punjab, north-Haryana and north west Uttar Pradesh -- Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad.

Palawat, however, emphasized that the weather condition will persist till May 14.

"Till then, there will be short spells and some activity. Due to this condition, temperature may drop by 2-3 degrees. It will be around 38-39 degrees. Heat wave will not come before May 15," he added.

Besides this, Delhi's Air Quality Index is in the moderate category and due to isolated rainfall and gusty winds, it will improve during the day.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, air quality stood in the moderate range at 104 micrograms per cubic.

