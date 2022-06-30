Traffic jams, waterlogging as heavy rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi, June 30, 2022

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Thursday leading to traffic jams and waterlogging, besides bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat for residents.

Although the rainfall brought down the temperature in the national capital, it also disrupted normal life.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed in ITO, Ring Road, areas near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Barapullah, Delhi-Noida border, Chilla Border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road and in Palam.

In an advisory to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police said: "As per IMD report thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Apart from traffic jams, waterlogging was reported in all the low-lying areas of the city.

"Waterlogging was reported in the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Zakhira Flyover, IP Estate, Vinod Nagar, Azadpur market underpass, Loni Road roundabout and near Pragati Maidan," an official said.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the IGI Airport were also disrupted.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to reach out to the concerned airline for updated flight information.

According to the authorities, multiple flights were delayed, while two have been diverted so far to Amritsar and Jaipur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the arrival of Southwest Monsoon in Delhi-NCR.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022," it said in a tweet.

IANS