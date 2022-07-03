Six NDRF teams on standby in Gujarat after very heavy rainfall alert

Vadodara, July 3, 2022

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed six teams in various parts of Gujarat after the Meteorological Department forecast that there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall along the coastal belt, south Gujarat, and some parts of central and north Gujarat.

NDRF's 6th Battalion's Deputy Commandant Anupam told IANS, "Three teams are carrying out rescue operations in Anand, Navsari and Gir Somnath district, six other teams have been kept on standby -- three at Rajkot, two in Gandhinagar, one each in Surat and Banaskantha district."

He also said three teams are deployed in Rajasthan, one each in Kishangarh, Kota and Udaipur.

Weather forecast for the state from July 3 to next five days is, "heavy to very heavy rains likely at the isolated places in the districts of south Gujarat like Surat and Navsari, Saurashtra's Junagadh, heavy rains likely in districts like Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Dangs, Valsad, Tapi, Daman and Dadranagar Haveli, Porbandar, Kutch, Amreli, Dwarka, Gir Somnath in Saurashtra and Kutch region".

In the last 24 hours (July 2, 8 a.m. to July 3, 8 a.m.), Navsari's Vansda received 136 mm, Devbhumi Dwarka's Khambhalia taluka (114) Junagadh's Manavadar (106) and Tapi district's Dolvan taluka received 98 mm rainfall. in the last 24 hours, 110 Talukas have received more than 5 mm rains.

NDRF team on Sunday recovered one more body from Kathol village of Borsad taluka. It had recovered two bodies that were swept away in heavy rains on Thursday night. The Borsad taluka in Anand district received 12 inches of rain. Several villages are still marooned in three to four feet water.

Anand District Panchayat president Hansaben Parmar blamed the village sarpanch for this situation. She said if they had done pre-monsoon work properly, water would have flowed easily either in lakes or in farms, but that did not happen.

IANS