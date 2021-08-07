Showers bring relief to Delhi, surrounding areas

New Delhi, August 7, 2021

Several areas across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Saturday.

As the skies remained overcast, the first August showers brought some relief from the oppressive heat for the people of the national capital and surrounding areas.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR -- Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida."

There were traffic snarls across the NCR, and many places saw water logging. Vehicles were seen crawling on the DND flyway.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was likely to hover around 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi got its last shower in the final week of July.

IANS