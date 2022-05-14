Severe heat wave hits Delhi-NCR, two stations register above 47 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 14, 2022

Along with the entire northwest India, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a massive heat wave on Saturday as Safdarjung registered a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius while at least five other stations registered maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD records, 10 stations of Delhi reported heat wave conditions while three reported severe heat wave conditions.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a heat wave when the maximum temperature shows 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius departure from normal while the severe heat wave is when this departure from normal is above 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Sunday would be even worse than this as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions at most places with severe heat wave conditions at isolated places with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung likely to reach 45 degrees Celsius. For Monday, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm/thunderstorm for the whole of Delhi.

On Saturday, the IMD data showed that Safdarjung - the base station for Delhi - registered the maximum temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius, almost five notches above normal while the minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Stations such as Palam, Lodhi Road, Mayur Vihar remained below 45 degrees Celsius mark while for other observatories, the mercury did not go below it: Mungeshpur in west Delhi registered maximum temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius (departure of 8), Najafgarh 47 (departure 7), Sports Complex near Akshardham temple 46.9, Gurugram 46.8, Pitampura 46.4 (7), Jafarpur 45.8 (6), Ayanagar 45.4 (5), Ridge 45.4 (6) and Noida registered maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Departures for Noida and Gurugram were not available.

The relief on Monday is expected due to the presence of a Western Disturbance in the Western Himalayan Region, the weather office said.

IANS