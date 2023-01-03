Boats anchored along the bank of Jhelum river as the area is covered in a thick blanket of snow after heavy snowfall in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir on December 30, 2022.
Boats anchored along the bank of Jhelum river as the area is covered in a thick blanket of snow after heavy snowfall in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir on December 30, 2022. Nisar Malik /IANS
Weather

Severe cold intensifies in J&K; Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 20.8

IANS

Srinagar, January 3, 2023

Sub-zero night temperatures continued in the Ladakh region and the Kashmir valley on Tuesday as the meteorological office (MeT) said that cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky was expected to continue.

"Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had minus 4.4, Pahalgam minus 7.2 and Gulmarg minus 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 20.8, Kargil minus 17.2 and Leh minus 14 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 3.6, Katra 5, Batote 0.1, Banihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

IANS

Weather
Ladakh
Jammu & Kashmir
Drass
Severe cold

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in