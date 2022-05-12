Remnant of cyclone Asani weakens into low-pressure area over coastal Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, May 12, 2022

The depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh, a remnant of cyclone Asani, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region as of this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"It is likely to weaken further into a Low Pressure Area during the next 12 hours," a bulletin from IMD said.

The IMD warned that light to moderate rainfall was likely at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

It said squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, would prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Sea condition is likely to be rough over westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and improve thereafter, the bulletin added.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh coast today.

