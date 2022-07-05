Rains pound Mumbai, Konkan, many towns flooded, 3,500 shifted

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed extra pumps to eject the flood waters in several areas and is closely monitoring the rising water levels in the vulnerable areas in the city and the suburbs.

Other coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg were also lashed by heavy rains with big and small local rivers swelling above the danger levels.

Many towns like Chiplun, Vaibhavwadi, Ambet, Khed, Poladpur and others were flooded, hitting road traffic, and minor hill-slides were reported in a couple of areas in the Western Ghats in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

Shinde said that around 3,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of the state as a precautionary measure in view of the continuing heavy rains.

Villagers living in the vicinity of landslide- and hill-slide prone areas or on the banks of rivers and the Arabian Sea coast were on high alert with the major rivers like Vashishth and Jagbudi flooded and flowing above the danger marks in some areas.

Several rivers in the Konkan belt like the Kundalika, Ulhas, Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Shastri, Kajli, Kodavali and Gadi rivers were flowing above the danger levels by this evening.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in several districts in the coastal and western Maharashtra for the next four days, and officials have been ordered to prepare for any eventuality.

The entire west coast from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa to Karnataka and Kerala is covered with dense clouds with the possibility of very heavy to heavy rains, and isolated extremely heavy rains for the coastal regions plus central and western Maharashtra, said IMD-Pune head K. S. Hosalikar.

Taking full preventive steps, two teams each of NDRF have been deployed in Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur and one each in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

One team each of SDRF is already in the field in Nanded and Gadchiroli where heavy rains are continuing since last evening.

Besides, nine NDRF teams are kept ready -- with three each at the base stations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, in addition to two SDRF teams at the base stations in Dhule and Nagpur.

Shinde has asked for specific monitoring in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts to keep all agencies in top preparedness for any eventuality.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert.

Most areas of the coastal regions have been clobbered by 65 mm to 200 mm rain in the past 24 hours alone - virtually wiping out the June deficit due to the nearly month-long delay in onset of monsoon.

Mumbai recorded 117 mm rains, Mumbai suburbs had 124 mm, and Palghar notched 100 mm, Ratnagiri 152 mm, Sindhudurg 155 mm average rain in the past 24 hours, said officials.

