One person washed away, property worth lakhs damaged as flash flood hits Poonch district of J&K

Jammu, August 1, 2022

A person was washed away and property worth lakhs was damaged in flash floods that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Monday.

According to them, a person was washed away and another rescued in an injured condition when flash floods hit parts of Surankote area in Poonch district late on Sunday evening.

"Two persons were trapped inside an earth moving machine when flash flood hit them in Surankote area. While one person was washed away, another was rescued.

"Dozens of vehicles including cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers were damaged in addition to many residential houses in this incident,", the officials said, adding that details of the damages caused are being ascertained.

IANS