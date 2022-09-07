More rains predicted in Bengaluru in next five days, yellow alert issued

Bengaluru, September 7, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the next five days in Bengaluru that is already reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall in recent days and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Sources said people would have to bear with the situation for a few more days and brace themselves for more rainfall in the coming days.

The local authorities are working day and night to respond to the flood-affected people.

Those living on the ground floors of buildings in the rain-affected areas have been forced to shift to their relatives' and friends' houses. The people who are living on the first floor and above are forced to commute on tractors and in boats for emergencies. They are also facing the problem of shortage of drinking water. The situation is likely to continue with more rainfall forecast in the coming days.

According to official statistics, 85 regions and 2,000 houses in Bengaluru have been inundated due to heavy rain. A total of 1,500 sheds have also come under water, forcing the labourers to shift to safer places. As many as 22,000 vehicles have been damaged and 30 apartments have been surrounded by flood waters.

The two zones in Bengaluru's East, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli, which house major IT companies, have been affected the most.