Light rains in Delhi provide respite from scorching heat

New Delhi, July 2, 2021

The national capital witnessed light rains with thunderstorm and heavy winds on Friday evening, providing some much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat.

As per the Meteorology department, for the last four days, Delhi was reeling under a severe heatwave with the mercury soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that "isolated and scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and rainfall is likely" in Delhi and its nearby states, but no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advancement of southwest monsoon as the heatwave continues.

"Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5-6 days," IMD stated on its official Twitter handle.

Weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather too had predicted dust storms and light patchy rain over south Delhi and other parts of NCR.

"Other areas of NCR may also get thunderstorms with strong winds," Skymet official Mahesh Palawat had said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degreess Celsius, the hottest day in July since 2012 when the national capital sizzled at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

IANS