Kerala: Search on for three missing persons in rain-hit Kottayam district

Thiruvananthapuram, October 17, 2021

A search is on for three people who went missing after landslides were triggered by heavy rain in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.

The Civil Defence forces of Kerala Fire Force and a voluntary organisation, IRW, are searching for the missing persons after bodies of three of the six missing persons were recovered.

In the landslide at Koottickal in Kottayam district on Saturday, a family of six was reported missing.

The cloudburst and low pressure in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts have led to the sudden change in atmosphere and heavy rainfall.

Dr Abhilash of Cochin University told IANS, "It is indeed cloudburst that has led to the sudden change in weather and heavy rain."

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who is leading the rescue and recovery operations from the front, said: "The NDRF, Army, fire force and revenue teams have reached the areas where rain and landslides have taken place.

"I got the information that the recovery and rescue teams of the Kerala fire force have recovered three bodies and search for those stuck in debris is on."

India Meteorological Department officials said that the rains would reduce on Sunday.

IANS