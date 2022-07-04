IMD warns of widespread rains over central India, west coast during next five days

New Delhi, July 4, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfal and thunderstom and lightning was very likely over central India and along the west coast during the next five days.

A press release from the IMD said the monsoon trough was active and south of its normal position and there were strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels. Also, a low pressure area lay over north Odisha and ajoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

"Under their influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next five days," the release said.

The IMD said isolated very heavy rainfall was also very likely over Gujarat region on July 4, 7 and 8; over Saurashtra and Kutch on July 4 and 8; over Konkan & Goa during July 4-8; over Madhya Pradesh during July 6-8; over coastal Karnataka on July 4-5; Kerala & Mahe on July 4-5; over south Interior Karnataka on July 4; over West Madhya Pradesh on July 7-8; East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on July 4-5; and over Odisha on July 4, 7 and 8.

The bulletin said isolated extremely heavy rainfall was also likely over south Gujarat region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 8 and over Konkan & Goa on July 7-8.

It also said widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning was very likely over Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka during the next five days and isolated heavy rainfall was likely over Marathwada on July 6-7 and over North Interior Karnataka during July 4-6.

Scattered rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall was likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next five days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning was also very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next five days and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on July 5 and Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh during July 508.

Isolated rainfall activity is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning likely over the region during July 5-8.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh-Delhi on July 7-8; West Uttar Pradesh on July 6; East Rajasthan during July 4-8; and West Rajasthan during July 5-8.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Rajasthan on July 6 and over East Rajasthan during July 6-8, the release added.

