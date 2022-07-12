IMD issues orange alert for three northern Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12, 2022

An orange alert has been issued in Wayanad, Kasargod, and Kannur districts of Kerala for the next 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy showers there from Tuesday night.

The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall, of over 100 mm, in the next 24 hours.

All the other 11 districts of the state were placed under yellow alert on Wednesday.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has alerted the people residing in low-lying areas, river banks, and hilly areas that are prone to landslips to be on extreme alert.

The Kerala Police and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Department are also on high alert along with volunteers, ahead of the expected heavy rains.

IANS