Heavy rains lash Delhi, NCR; waterlogging in several places

New Delhi, August 21, 2021

Heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunder, lashed Delhi and surrounding areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) this morning, leading to waterlogging in several places and affecting the movement of vehicles on roads.

The downpour brought some respite to the people who were suffering from the oppressive heat of the past many days.

Traffic jams were reported in many parts of the NCR due to waterlogging and puddles on the roads.

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories to motorists on Twitter about waterlogging and traffic delays in many places such as Minto Bridge, Dhaula Kuan, Kashmere Gate, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi, Dwarka underpass and Bijwasan flyover.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 138.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Safdarjung, 149 mm in Lodi Road, 149.2 mm in Ridge, 84 mm in Palam and 68.2 mm in Aya Nagar.

Delhi Safdarjung Airport recorded this monsoon season's highest one day rain for 2021, the IMD said.

Today's rains marked the return of monsoon in the Delhi-NCR area after a gap of many days.

