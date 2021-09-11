Heavy rains lash Delhi airport; operations not impacted
New Delhi, September 11, 2021
Heavy rains waterlogged several areas of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Saturday morning.
Accordingly, the arrival area of Terminal 3 was waterlogged for "half an hour" before it was cleared.
The incident took place after relentless rains lashed the national capital since Friday late night.
However, flight operations continued unhindered at the airport.
In a tweet, the Delhi International Airport Limited said: " Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved."
Besides, several airlines said that inclement weather has delayed some flights.
"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted," IndiGo said in a tweet.
On its part, SpiceJet tweeted: "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected"
In addition, Vistara said: "Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!"
The incessant rain caused also caused waterlogging in several areas in the national capital and its nearby regions, affecting daily commuters and causing traffic disruptions.
Pictures and videos surfacing from areas like Madhu Vihar, Jorbagh, Motibagh, RK Puram, Sadar Bazar area and ITO showed vehicles stuck in the middle of roads which were partially inundated, slowing down the traffic to a snail's pace. Zakira Underpass near Inderlok was closed.
Traffic policemen are actively diverting the traffic to avoid any kind of further disruption.
Commuters on their way to offices have taken shelter under bus stops, metro stations or whichever place or platform they could find nearby.
At 7.20 a.m., the India Meteorological Department tweeted: "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station)."
The bulletin cautioned the national capital would see major traffic disruption on roads, as well as increased chances of accidents. It also warned of water accumulation in low-lying areas of the city.
According to the IMD, which issued an orange alert for rain on Saturday, despite a late monsoon, Delhi broke a decade-old record.
The national capital received 1,031.5mm between June and September 2021. In comparison to this year, Delhi received 576.5mm of rainfall in 2020 monsoon season and 404.3mm in 2019.
IANS