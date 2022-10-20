Heavy rains batter Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for three days

Bengaluru, October 20, 2022

Bengaluru woke up to a rainy day on Thursday with several areas getting flooded and life thrown out of gear.

Heavy rain has been pounding the city since Wednesday night, resulting in the inundation of roads and residential areas, and also caused a wall collapse.

The authorities are keeping their fingers crossed, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three days in the state capital. Heavy rain continued to pound the city till the early hours.

A wall built near the BMRCL construction site near the JD(S) party office collapsed resulting in public outrage. Seven cars and two bikes were damaged in the incident. Two persons who were in the car that was parked beside the wall, had a narrow escape.

The rains have inundated residential areas of Indiranagar II Stage, HAL Layout in Indiranagar and HSR Layout

The rainwater had sunk bikes and cars parked in front of the houses. The residents at many locations have had severe inconvenience as water entered their houses.

Many vehicles were left stranded on the roads due to waterlogging. The owners of two-wheelers had a harrowing time as their vehicles started flowing with the rainwater as the water level rose on the roads in Shivajinagar Old Market region.

Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Vijayanagar, Mysuru Road, Majestic, City Market, Rajajinagar, Kengeri, Uttarahalli, Yelahanka, Hebbal regions were heavily affected by the rain. Mahadevapura and Bengaluru East, the regions which bore the brunt of the rain fury, recently recorded 60 to 80 mm of rainfall.

IANS