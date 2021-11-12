Heavy rains affect several parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, November 12, 2021

As a depression over the Bay of Bengal weakened and formed a low-pressure area, several parts of Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rains on Friday, with Nellore and Chittoor districts bearing the brunt.

Overflowing rivers and rivulets disrupted vehicular traffic, while more than a thousand people had to be shifted to relief camps.

In Chittoor district, the Swarnamukhi river, several rivulets and tanks are overflowing in the district. Three persons were rescued by bystanders when floodwaters swept them away while they were crossing a causeway on the Swarnamukhi river, near Srikalahasti.

As many as 26 relief camps have been operationalised in Chittoor district, with two SDRF and one NDRF teams on standby for handling rescue and relief operations.

In Nellore district, too, heavy inflows led to flooding of rivulets and canals in Sullurpeta division. The police and NDRF came to the rescue of several workers from floodwaters that inundated their textile factory in Sullurpeta.

Other districts of the state, including Krishna, Guntur, Kadapa, East Godavari, and Srikakulam district experienced moderate to heavy rains.

IANS