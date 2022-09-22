Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 22, 2022

More than six hours of rainfall on Thursday led to heavy waterlogging and a flood-like situation in multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram.

According to the district administration, Gurugram district recorded 395 mm of rainfall till 5 p.m.

The residents were seen helpless while multiple stretches across Gurugram resembled a river.

Vehicle on several stretches were moving bumper to bumper.

The residents took to social media to describe their anguish and blamed the authorities. They also posted pictures of water-logging and traffic jams.

A traffic deadlock stretching over 6 km was seen near Hero Honda Chowk.

However, officials claimed that efforts are on to clear water-logging.

"Vehicle flow is smooth in larger parts of Gurugram so far, though there is vehicle slowdown reported at some locations. Our traffic personnel have been directed to continue their duties until rain and traffic flow are normalized. There is no jam-stuck of vehicles reported so far," ACP Traffic said.

Apart from this, certain pockets received heavy rainfall and waterlogging was reported in a few locations such as Mayfield Garden, Artemis Road, Sheetla Mata road, and one side carriageway of Hanuman Chowk.

"A team has been deployed for clearing of water chutes and road gullies at all locations. At Artemis Road, the water level is gradually receding. Pumps have been activated at Sheetla Mata road and Narsinghpur to address the waterlogging. All underpasses were free of any water accumulation and open to traffic," said Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, Infra 2 Division.

The rain started at around 12.15 p.m. on Thursday and it turned into a heavy downpour till 5 p.m.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

Many parts of the city were submerged in an average of three feet of water.

"Waterlogging has been reported at Artemis Road. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," tweeted the traffic police.

Office-goers in the city, too, faced a lot of inconvenience due to traffic disruptions.

IANS