Gujarat on red alert as extremely heavy rainfall predicted

Gandhinagar, September 14, 2021

A red alert was sounded in Gujarat for Wednesday as many parts of the state are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rains over the next two to three days, as the monsoon, in its end phase, gets vigorous over the western coast.

After rain lashed Jamnagar and Rajkot on Monday, it was the turn of Junagadh on Tuesday to experience a deluge with around 100 mm to over 150 mm rainfall in the entire district.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy rains will continue in Junagadh. Heavy to very heavy rains are also very likely at isolated places in the districts of Surat, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi in south Gujarat, as well as the Union Territory of Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and in the districts of Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir- Somnath, and the Union Territory of Diu in Saurashtra on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In view of the predictions of heavy rains, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 15 teams. Two teams each have been deployed in Jamnagar and Rajkot, and one each in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Botad, and Morbi. One team each has been kept in reserve at Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

In the Weather Watch Group meeting at the State Emergency Operation Control on Tuesday, the Agriculture Department said that sowing has been carried out in 82.83 lakh hectares, which is 96.82 per cent of the three years average of Kharif crop sowing.

IANS