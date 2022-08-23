Floods in Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rainfall; 5 killed

Bhopal, August 23, 2022

More than 4,000 people stranded due to floods caused by excessive rainfall in Madhya Pradesh have been moved to safer places, officials said on Tuesday, adding that several rivers in the state such as Narmada, Betwa, Son, Tapti and others were in spate.

Houses were damaged and crops destroyed due to the flood while there have been reports of at least five deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has requested the Central government to provide aircraft to reach out to the flood-hit people.

The state has received heavy rainfall in the last two days due to which roads, fields and grounds were submerged and some bridges were washed away.

The rescue operation in many locations were still underway as people in around 25 villages in three districts -- Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh, have been stranded following rains on Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday afternoon, two IAF MI-17 V5 Helicopters from Nagpur arrived in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Chouhan conducted an aerial survey and visited several flooded areas in Vidisha, Guna, Sagar, Rajgarh and Bhopal.

As per the official reports, 2,446 people were rescued and over 4,000 people shifted to safer places. The rescue work was carried out by the National Disaster Relief Force and State Disaster Relief Force with the help of boats and two IAF helicopters.

"Crops are destroyed, roads and bridges submerged in water, power stations are flooded with water... Our first priority is to save the lives of people. Power supply was disrupted due to flood at power stations. In some places including in Bhopal, power supply has been affected," the Chief Minister said.

Bhopal airport recorded 372.9 mm of rain in 48 hours (till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday) while the city recorded 312.1 mm rain in the same period.

IANS