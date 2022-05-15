Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for NE India, Kerala for next few days

New Delhi, May 15, 2022

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely during the next two days over Kerala and heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next three days while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rains too, is likely over Meghalaya till May 17.

India Meteorological Department said on Sunday that several districts in north-east India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, and almost all districts in Kerala had received extreme downpours since Saturday. This has led to flood conditions at scores of places in both the regions.

The IMD bulletin also said that the advance of Southwest Monsoon into the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal will be during next 24 hours. "Due to strong equatorial flow from Bay of Bengal to Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning/gutsy winds are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days."

For NE India, the IMD attributed strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India at lower tropospheric level as the cause of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) advisory for Kerala and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu suggested an alert be kept in almost all districts of Kerala for next two days with water level expected to rise in Cauvery, Kuttiyadi, Bhatathapuzha, Karuvannur, Keecheri and Periyar rivers. River Manimala at Kallooppara in Pathnamthitta district was flowing above warning level at 2 p.m.

For Assam, the CWC said Burhi Dihing in Tinsukia district, and Barak in Cachar district were flowing in severe flood situation while a "Red Alert" was sounded for river Kopili in Nagaon district as it was flowing at 61.8 metres with extreme flood situation breaking the previous record from 2004.

The IMD forecast said widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

It also said that there would be isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Meghalaya till May 17, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Mizoram and Tripura till May 17, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next five days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood, extending up to middle tropospheric levels, and under its influence and strong lower-level westerly flow from Arabian Sea will make very likely fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and coastal and south Interior Karnataka during next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over coastal and south interior Karnataka on May 18 and 19.

IANS