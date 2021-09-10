Delhi welcomes early morning showers

New Delhi, September 10, 2021

There were early morning showers on Friday in the national capital that lowered the minimum temperature to 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data updated at 8.30 a.m., the Ayanagar observatory recorded maximum rainfall at 32 mm, while 18 mm rainfall was recorded at Palam, 6 mm at Lodhi Road, and 5 mm rainfall at Safdarjung observatory.

The city is likely to receive another spell of rain later in the day as the IMD has predicted moderate rain on Friday.

The Met Department has also predicted moderate rain for the next three days.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Thursday was at 34 degree Celsius.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. According to IMD, the rainfall on September 1 was the highest that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

The air quality in the city was in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 159 at Lodhi Road around 9 a.m. on Friday.

IANS