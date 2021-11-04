Delhi, surrounding areas witness season's first fog

New Delhi, November 4, 2021

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the season's first fog with both the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Safdarjung Airport reporting poor visibility with significant reduction of the range to 600-800 metres on Thursday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility during the same period on Wednesday was in the range of 1,500-2,000 metres in mist/smog.

"This has been due to calm/light wind prevailed during this period and presence of higher humidity in the range of 88-95 per cent," the IMD's R. K. Jenamani said.

Such shallow to moderate fog likely to occur mainly in the morning hours till Saturday and reduce thereafter due to likely strengthening of the winds over the region from the same day noon/afternoon, he said.

IANS