Delhi-National Capital Region wakes up to heavy rainfall

New Delhi, September 2, 2021

Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another spell of heavy rains with thunder that began past midnight last night and continued till Thursday morning, crossing the normal rainfall mark for the month.

"Today's spell is likely to end much earlier compared to yesterday's," said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. today, Safdarjung recorded 117.7 mm, Palam recorded 108.2 mm, Lodhi Road (133.6 mm), Ridge (68.4 mm) and Aya Nagar 56.2 mm rainfall.

Explaining how two days of rains have already crossed the "normal" mark for the month, an IMD official at the Safdarjung observatory said that the rainfall was 112.1 mm till 8.30 a.m. on September 1 and thereafter, the next 24 hours recorded 117.7 mm, totalling to 229.8 mm.

September's normal rainfall so far for Safdarjung is 129.8 mm.

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain was witnessed over and adjoining areas of some parts of NCR (Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and Chhapraula).

Light to moderate intensity rain continued over many places of Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR (Noida) during the morning hours, IMD said.

By 10 a.m., the rainfall had stopped in several areas and it was brightly sunny.

The continuous rainfall on Wednesday brought down the mercury with the maximum temperature recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 30 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday, during morning peak hours, had led to waterlogging across Delhi with commuters facing traffic jams.

IANS