Corporate offices, private institutions in Gurugram advised to work from home on Friday in view of forecast of heavy rains

Gurugram, September 22, 2022

Corporate offices and private institutions in Gurugram have been advised to ask their employees to work from home on Friday (September 23) in view of the heavy rains predicted in the district.

The city was lashed by heavy rains for about six hours today, which led to waterlogging in many areas and traffic snarls.

"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district of Gurugram on 23.9.2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work form home on 23.9.22 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies," an advisory issued by the District Magistrate and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram said.

"All private education institutions are advised to close the schools/colleges on 23.9.2022 in larger public interest," the advisory added.

NNN