Bengaluru airport flooded, travellers face harrowing time

Bengaluru, October 12, 2021

Incessant rains flooded the area around Bengaluru's Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIAL) yesterday evening, causing inconvenience to international travellers, who were ferried by tractors to the terminal.

The airport premises turned into a "town bus stand", as local people who ferried international travellers to the terminal were found to be announcing the destination "airport terminal" on top of their voices.

As knee-deep water stood at the terminal concourse of the airport due to heavy rains, passengers had a tough time as taxis were stranded for hours and a few of them could not even start.

Hundreds of cabs on the premises of the KIAL developed technical snags after being partially submerged in the rainwater.

The videos of international travellers boarding tractors with their luggage for travelling to the airport terminal where cabs could not reach due to the increase in water levels, have gone viral on social media platforms.