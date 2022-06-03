Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with floods in coming monsoon

New Delhi, June 3, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting here on Thursday and reviewed the overall preparedness of the government and various agencies to deal with floods in the coming monsoon.

He also took stock of the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in the flood-prone areas.

An official press release said Shah also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a wide and comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems of the country. Several decisions were taken in the meeting to minimize the loss of life and property during floods, it said.

The Home Minister directed officials to continuously strengthen the coordination between the Central and State-level agencies by establishing a permanent system to provide detailed prediction up to the local level of flood and water level rise in the major catchment areas of the country.

He directed that, during the current flood season, the current and forecasted river levels should be monitored every hour and during floods all concerned stakeholders should take appropriate measures like embankments, evacuations, temporary shelters, and so on.

He directed the NDRF to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with the States for issuing rain early warnings at the local, municipal and state levels in areas with heavy rainfall.

Shah advised specialized institutions like the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) to continue to upgrade their technologies for more accurate weather and flood forecasting. He called for timely dissemination of warnings about lightning to the public through SMS, TV, FM Radio and other media.

He said that NDRF and SDRF have been asked to make arrangements to convey lightning warnings to District Collectors and Panchayats so that there is minimum loss of life and property. He also directed to give maximum publicity to various mobile apps related to weather forecast like UMANG, Rain Alarm and Damini developed by IMD so that their benefits reach the target population.

Shah said the Damini app should be made available in all local languages of the country. The app gives a lightning warning three hours in advance which can help in minimizing the loss of life and property.

The Minister urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to take timely action in advance to further strengthen the institutional arrangements at the State level and at the dam level under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021 to reduce water level and floods and reduce the loss of life and property.

The release said that, following the directions given by the Minister during the flood review meeting held on June 15 last year, CWC, IMD and NDRF have started monitoring the water level and flood situation in the rivers and sending regular reports to Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Director General of IMD and the Chairman of CWC made presentations in the meeting about the action taken so far.

The IMD chief apprised the meeting of steps taken to improve weather and flood forecasting techniques and flood control measures.

The Director General of NDRF informed the meeting that all necessary preparations have been completed to deal with floods during the coming monsoon. He said that 67 teams of NDRF have been requisitioned by the States and 14 teams have been deployed so far.

A large area in India is flood prone with the Ganga and the Brahmaputra being the main flood basins and Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal being the most flood-prone States.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and representatives of various other concerned Ministries and agencies attended the meeting.

