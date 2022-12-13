Amid heavy rains, TN government declares holiday for schools

Chennai, December 13, 2022

In view of heavy to very heavy rains pounding some districts, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Tuesday as a holiday for schools in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecast more rains in the state till December 15. It has predicted a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rains are likely in most places of the state, with heavy rains at isolated places, till Thursday.

Several districts are continuing to receive isolated and heavy rains even after the Cyclone Mandous has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather with a wind velocity of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea on Tuesday over Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, several reservoirs and lakes were almost full in Ranipet district.

A total of 21,000 cusecs water has already been released from Palar Anaicut, and the Ranipet district collector D. Baskarapandian has issued a flood alert in the district.

The district administration has directed people living on the banks of the rivers to move to safety. The district administration has also opened shelter homes to house people if the water level rises and the water enters homes in the low-lying areas.

With moderate rainfall in the catchment areas, there was a gradual increase in the release of water from the reservoir.

The district administration in its report said that of the 369 tanks in the district, 204 have reached their full capacity. As many as 57 tanks have reached over 50 per cent of the capacity.

