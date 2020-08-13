Water-logging, traffic disruption after heavy showers in Delhi

New Delhi, August 13, 2020

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, bringing down the capital's rain deficiency for the monsoon season to the lowest in 10 years. The downpour, which was reportedly the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon, resulted in water-logging at several places. Traffic, too, was disrupted and commuters struggled.

"Due to heavy rains, a drain has been damaged near Khaira village T-point on Dhansa Road where underground metro work is going on. Traffic movement has been closed on a 200 meter-stretch of that portion of Dhansa Road," Delhi Traffic police said.

Diversion of heavy traffic including buses and goods vehicles was done from Rawta village turning on main Dhansa Road. The diverted traffic has to take the Rawta mod - Ujjawa village - Gumenhera village -Khaira village road to reach the Najafagarh phirni road.