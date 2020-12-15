VJ Chitra death case: Husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

Chennai, December 15, 2020

Tamil actress VJ Chitra's husband Hemnath has reportedly been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide almost a week after her death.

VJ Chitra, best known for her performance in the Tamil show "Pandian Stores", was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on December 9.

According to reports, Hemanth had expressed anger on seeing Chitra enacting a few scenes in her show, reports dnaindia.com.

"Hemnath did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her," Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan told NDTV.

Earlier, Chitra's mother Vijaya had shared with TNM that she was "beaten to death… She spoke to me on Tuesday saying she was on a show and that it would be late. The morning her father-in-law called sharing the news. How could it be?"

IANS