Violence benefits none, harms people and Bharat Mata: Rahul

New Delhi, March 4, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a school that was gutted in the recent violence in northeast Delhi here on Wednesday and said, "Violence benefits none. It only harms people and Bharat Mata."

Terming schools the future of the country, he said hatred and violence had razed one.

Gandhi, who led a delegation of party MPs to the riot-hit Brijpuri, didn't cross the Brijpuri Bridge on the advice of top security officials. The Congress delegation left in two batches, one from Kerala House and other from the residence of Rahul Gandhi as the police permission was delayed.

"It's a time of pain. I have come here to tell you that all of us will have to unite and work together with love. India can be taken forward only by uniting all sections in the country," Gandhi said.

According to him, when violence occurs in the capital, the reputation of India gets tarnished globally. Terming brotherhood, unity and love as the country's strength, he lamented that they had been "damaged".

"Such a politics has not just damaged this school, but has also hurt our country and Bharat Mata. Our reputation across the world, which is essential for the future, has been torched here," he said.

The violence that started on February 23 claimed 47 lives.

IANS