Vikas Dubey flees Faridabad hotel before police arrival

New Delhi, July 8, 2020

The Haryana Police have been put on high alert after reports of sighting of fugitive Vikas Dubey, responsible for the murder of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh, in a Faridabad hotel, officials said on Wednesday.

However, he escaped before the local police could conduct a raid.

As per intelligence reports, Vikas had stayed in a small budget hotel located in the populated Badkhal Chowk area under a fake identity.

Joint teams of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have detained a Dubey aide who confirmed that Dubey stayed with him at the hotel.

The police have managed to access a CCTV grab which showed Dubey, donning a dark black shirt, jeans and mask, was present in the hotel.

Another CCTV grab showed he was standing on the roadside with a bag, awaiting a vehicle.

As per the hotel staff, Vikas had identified himself as Ankur, and had escaped the hotel before the police arrived.

"As per our information, Vikas Dubey is using public transport for his movement in Delhi and the NCR (National Capital Region). The CCTV footage clearly showed he was waiting for a vehicle on the roadside," a senior police official told IANS.

A massive manhunt for the gangster has been underway in the Delhi-NCR region.

Earlier in the day, the Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh.

Amar, a right hand man of Vikas Dubey, figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police on Tuesday.

IANS