Vijayan inaugurates three-day global meet “Kerala Looks Ahead”

Thiruvananthapuram, February 2, 2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that it was important to look at best ideas and practices from different parts of India and the world that will help transform Kerala into a progressive and modern economy that serves the interests of every citizen.

Inaugurating the three-day “Kerala Looks Ahead” Conference and Consultation here, he said, “We need to think collectively on ways to move forward. We look forward to ideas that will help transform Kerala into a true knowledge economy founded on new technologies and innovation.”

Underlining the State’s efforts to consolidate and deepen the gains made in human development, the Chief Minister said Kerala is set for a “great transformation”, building on its achievements in land reform, education, health, social justice and decentralised government.

“We can and must emerge successful in our attempt to find productive employment for our educated and highly skilled citizens. We will be successful in creating a progressive and modern economy that serves every citizen,” he said.

“As the State prepares to draw up the 14th Five Year Plan (2022-27) when a new government will start its term, the time is ripe for new initiatives and schemes,” Vijayan said.

“The insights drawn from the discussions at this conference will be very valuable in the formulation of new projects and for revising existing schemes," he said.

The Chief Minister said the conference would discuss ways to boost development and manage the State’s agricultural, animal and fishery resources. As for industry, the meet will explore the areas that merit special attention amid the constraints of land and population. The other subjects of thrust will be upgradation of centres of higher education, quality services to citizens while making the government transparent, efficient and responsive and making Kerala the country’s hub for skilled labour.

Kerala State Planning Board Vice Chairperson V K Ramachandran said though the last four-and-a-half years have been turbulent for Kerala because of back-to-back natural disasters and outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, these have also been years of achievements.

This period saw most sweeping changes in public schooling, greater access for people to quality health facilities, transformation in physical infrastructure, a new policy in industry and IT, deepening participatory local government, a renewed thrust to livelihoods and job creation, enhanced social protection measures and gender empowerment.

“Today we see Kerala is poised for a major transformation, In Kerala, every transformation is a matter of public debate, widespread consultation, of which this conference is a part”, he added.

The other speakers included Ministers E Chandrasekharan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran and Ramachandran Kadannappally, and Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta.

Venu V, Member-Secretary of the Planning Board, proposed the vote of thanks.

