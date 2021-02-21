Uttarakhand flood: Five more bodies recovered

Dehradun, February 21, 2021

Five more bodies have been recovered since Saturday evening as teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued search and rescue operations in the disasster-hit areas of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand after the flash floods of February 7.

The flash floods in the region were caused by a glacier burst that morning.

All the five bodies were recovered at the Tapovan barrage side, top police officials said on Sunday.

Due to heavy water and sludge, excavation work is going on at a slow pace inside the tunnel of the Tapovan project where 13 bodies have been recovered so far. About 25-35 were feared trapped in the tunnel.

Rescue teams have dug their way to about 166 metres inside the tunnel and water is being pumped out continuously from the tunnel, the officials said.

As many as 204 persons were reported missing after the February 7 deluge in the Rishiganga river. A total of 67 bodies have been recovered so far.

The rescuers are working on two major places -- one inside the tunnel and other at the remains of the Rishiganga project in Reni. Sniffer dogs are also being used in the rescue operation near Reni village. Besides, the searches are also being carried out in rivers.

After days of digging and excavation works, jawans of army and ITBP have been withdrawn from the rescue operation. Now only NDRF and SDRF personnel are engaged in the rescue works.

IANS