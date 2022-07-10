Mortal remains of Mulayam's wife consigned to flames

Lucknow, July 10, 2022

The mortal remains of Sadhana Gupta, wife of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, were consigned to the flames at Pipra Ghat here on Sunday.

Sadhana Gupta, 62, died in a Gurugram hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her body was flown to Lucknow later in the evening.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and other family members were present.

The pyre was lit by Prateek Yadav, Sadhana's only son.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of Mulayam Singh Yadav to offer condolences.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and former deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also visited his residence.

A large number of Samajwadi leaders and workers had gathered at Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence since morning to pay their tributes to the departed soul.

IANS