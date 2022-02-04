Uttar Pradesh selected as best state tableau of R-Day parade

New Delhi, February 4, 2022

The tableau by Uttar Pradesh at the Republic Day Parade has been selected as the best among the states while the Maharashtra tableau won in the popular choice category.

The Ministry of Defence, which organised the parade at Rajpath in the national capital, said in a press release today that the Indian Navy was adjudged the best marching contingent.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments.

Based on the assessment of the panels, the Indian Navy marching contingent was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was named the best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was selected as the best among the 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) which participated in the parade. The tableau was based on the theme "One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham".

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on "Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts". The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on "Meghalaya’s 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs".

The tableaux of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Civil Aviation were declared as joint winners in the category of Central Ministries and Departments. The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was National Education Policy. The tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme "Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik". Nine tableaux of Central Ministries and Departments had participated in the parade.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme "Subhash @125" and the "Vande Bharatam" dance group were selected for the special prize category.