US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry meets Modi

New Delhi, April 8, 2021

US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Kerry conveyed the greetings of President Joe Biden to the Prime Minister. Modi fondly recalled his recent interactions with President Biden including at the Quad Leaders’ Summit and requested Kerry to convey his best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on his fruitful and productive discussions over the last two days in India. He positively noted India’s Climate Actions including its ambitious renewable energy plans. He briefed the Prime Minister about the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate on April 22-23.

Modi noted that India was committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments. Kerry noted that the United States would support India’s climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance.

The Prime Minister agreed that cooperation between India and the United States particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries.

