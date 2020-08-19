US provides second shipment of 100 ventilators to India

New Delhi, August 19, 2020

The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Government of India and the Indian Red Cross Society, has donated the second shipment of 100 new, state-of-the-art ventilators to assist India in its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India’s pandemic response," US Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster said.

The ventilators are manufactured in the United States and are compact, easy to deploy, and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus, a press release from the US Embassy here said.

In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding a package of support that includes warranties and additional supplies required to operate these machines, such as tubes, filters, and other necessary components.

"USAID is also working in close coordination with the Government of India to enhance the capacity of the health facilities using these ventilators by facilitating setup, orientations, and clinical training for health care providers responsible for operating the machines," the release said.

The first shipment of 100 ventilators arrived in India on June 14. Since then, the ventilators have been deployed to support the care of COVID-19 patients at the eight regional All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).