US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Zoom to provide free video technologies for schools in India

New Delhi, April 8, 2020

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has said that it is partnering with Zoom Video Communications to provide free access to video technologies for schools in India, where a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that all schools and colleges are closed till the crisis ends.

"The current lockdown globally due to the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in many schools transitioning to videoconferencing. In India, the transition has been challenging for multiple reasons, including cost, resulting in millions of students across the country not being able to continue their education," a press release from USISPF said here on Tuesday.

The release said USISPF and Zoom would work with the Government of India, state governments, and non-profit organizations in education to ensure that the maximum number of school-going children are able to access Zoom’s technologies free of cost and continue their education virtually at an extremely challenging time.

USISPF President Mukesh Aghi said, “American companies are continuing to step up in all ways possible to help citizens of India during these extraordinary circumstances. The partnership is a win-win between American industry’s technological capabilities and the urgent need to solve the education challenges that India’s students face during this health crisis.”

Sunil Madan, CIO of Zoom Video Communications, said, “With millions of children in India out of school right now, the partnership with USISPF will help us accelerate vital support to students, families and schools during these extremely challenging circumstances.”

