UPSC to resume personality tests for remaining candidates of Civil Services Exam from July 20

New Delhi, June 5, 2020

The Union Pubic Service Commission (UPSC) today decided to resume personality tests (interviews) for the remaining candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 from July 20.

An official press release said candidates would be informed individually.

The UPSC had, on March 20, deferred the personality tests, originally scheduled from March 23 to April 3, until further orders as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision on the new dates was taken by the UPSC at a special meeting today to review the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.

Taking notice of the opening of lockdown and progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States, the Commission decided to issue a revised schedule of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests (RTs).

Details of the revised calendar of Examinations/ RTs have been published on the UPSC website.

Recruitment Test for the posts of EO/AO in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on the October 4, 2020 has been deferred. New date for conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021, the release added.

