UPSC gives opportunity for change of centres for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

New Delhi, July 1, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today decided to give candidates of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020] an opportunity to submit revised choice of centre for writing the examination.

This has been done in view of the large number of candidates for the examinations as also the requests received from many candidates for changing their centres, an official press release said.

The Commission had earlier announced that it would conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020] on October 4, 2020 (Sunday) all over India as per the Revised Programme of Examinations/RTs published on June 5.

Besides above, the option to change the Centres for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates.

The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the centres for accommodating the additional candidates.

The window of submitting the revised choice of centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 7th-13th July, 2020 (06.00 PM) and 20th-24th July, 2020 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centres of the above examination, if required.

"The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of 'first-apply-first allot' basis [which is followed in all the examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020] and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining ones," an official press release said.

In addition to the above, the Commission will also make a Withdrawal Window available to the candidates on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in during the period from 1st-8th August, 2020.

Candidates must note that once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in future under any circumstances, the release added.

