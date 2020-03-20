UPSC defers Personality Tests (Interviews) of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019

New Delhi, March 20, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from March 23, 2020 to April 3, 2020 until further orders as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course, an official press release added.

