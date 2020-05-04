UPSC defers Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 scheduled on May 31

New Delhi, May 4, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, in view of the situation arising out of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held here today to review the situation.

Taking notice of the two-week extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present, an official press release said.

"The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands deferred. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course," it said.

The Commission has already deferred the following: (a) Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019; (b) Notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; (c) Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; (d) Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and (e) the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

"As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," the release added.

NNN