UPSC declares results of written part of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022

New Delhi, December 7, 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 held by it from September 16-25.

Accordingly, it has published the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

An official pess release said the candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims regarding age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview).

Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be notified in due course, the release said.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website.

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily.

The candidates have to fill up and submit DAF-II online only, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission during the period from December 8 to December 14, till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard, the release added.

