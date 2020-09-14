UPSC declares final results of NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019

New Delhi, September 14, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019.

The results have been declared on the basis of the written examination held by the UPSC on November 17, 2019 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, it has published the list, in order of merit, of 662 candidates, who have qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the courses will be available here, here and here.

The results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists, the release added.

