UPSC declares final results of Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020

New Delhi, November 1, 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final results based on the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination held by it on February 28 and March 2-7 and the interviews for Personality Test held in October.

Accordingly, it has published the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

The total number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories is 89, including 25 in general category, 10 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, 34 Other Backward Castes (OBCs), 13 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 7 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The total includes two Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD--2) and one PwBD-3. One PwBD-1 vacancy remains unfilled due to non-availability of candidate, an official press release said.

The release said appointments would be made strictl in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are 90 in all, including 37 General, 9 EWS, 24 OBC, 13 SC and 7 ST. The total include 4 PwBD vacancies (2 PwBD-1, 1 PwBD-2 and 1 PwBD-3).

The release said the candidature of 13 recommended candidates with following roll numbers is provisional:

0514179 0801842 0803971 0806074 0843674 0856423 017572 1304449

3809863 5606108 5607027 6417459 6605612

