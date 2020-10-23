UPSC announces results of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

New Delhi, October 23, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 held by it on October 4 this year.

Accordingly, it has published the list of candidates who candidates who have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020.

An official press release said the candidature of these candidates is provisional.

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, which will be available on the website of UPSC during the period from 28/10/2020 to 11/11/2020 till 6:00 P.M.

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I online and submit the same online for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held from Friday, the 08/01/2021.

Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the online DAF-I.

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 12.02.2020, the release said.

"It may be noted that mere submission of DAF‑I does not, ipso facto, confer upon the candidates any right for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020. The e‑Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said Examination will be uploaded on the commission’s website for the eligible candidates around 3‑4 weeks before the commencement of the examination. Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the commission at once.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over, that is, after the declaration of final result, the release added.

