UP Police constable among five killed in road accident

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), December 14, 2020

Five persons, including a police constable, were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a tree near here late on Sunday night.

The accident occurred on the Pratapgarh-Patti road under Kandhari police circle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said on Monday that the driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the mishap.

The victims have been identified as constable Sandeep Kumar Yadav, 29, Sandip Yadav, 26, Akhilesh Yadav,35, Rahul Yadav, 28, and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle Pappu Yadav.

The accident happened when they were returning from a wedding ceremony near Dewan Mau village.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

IANS